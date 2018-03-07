CleanEquityMonaco 2018 - Presenting Companies and New Collaborations

LONDON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --This year CleanEquity Monaco, 8th & 9th March, will host over 170 delegates and 27 young companies from across the sustainable technologies spectrum. In all, 29 countries are represented this year.

Presenters will meet specialist financial investors, corporate venturers, potential partners & acquirers, policy makers, end users and media. Here is the list of companies:

AgriProtein ZA Aqaix US ASI Solutions UK Aurelia Turbines FI BBOXX UK BOCO Technology CA boostHeat FR ECORGlobal US Exergyn/span> IE Greyrock US Inocucor Technologies CA Invenia UK Li-Cycle' CA Lightbridge US MagneGas US NanoSpun Technologies IL Perma-Fix US Persistent Energy Capital DE Plant Response ES Recircle UK REDAVIA DE SAMAD Aerospace UK Scoot Networks US Sheetak US Silicon Fuel UK Superdielectrics UK Terra Modena IT

Innovator Capital announces two new collaborations for 2018, Cohesion Investments and STRATIS Impact.

Spike Hughes, Founder & CEO, Cohesion Investments commented: "Cohesion Investments is delighted to be involved with CleanEquity Monaco 2018. Cohesion has identifiedWateras a theme that has the potential to create significant wealth for investors over time via a concentrated 20 stock portfolio only available to the UHNW community. We look forward to building relationships at CleanEquity Monaco 2018."

John Rhee, Founder and Managing Partner of STRATIS Impact said: "No matter which way our STRATIS Impact team looks at any global challenge, we find a lack of community at the heart of most of them. This is why we feel privileged to be partnering with CleanEquity Monaco; this community of innovators and industry leaders inspires our team. CleanEquity Monaco proves to us that the solutions we seek are rising up through the gauntlet of innovation and will emerge on the other side ready for global scale."

For further information about CleanEquityMonaco 2018, please use the contact details below or visit the conference website: www.cleanequitymonaco.com.

Contact:

Conor Barrett

Innovator Capital

conor.barrett@innovator-capital.com

Follow us on twitter: @CleanEquity

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621823/CleanEquity_Monaco_2018_Logo.jpg