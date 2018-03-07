

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth improved as initially estimated in the three months ended December, latest data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, just above the 3.4 percent rise in the third quarter.



That was in line with the flash data published on February 14.



During the second quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 3.7 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent from the third quarter, when it expanded by 0.8 percent. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the unemployment rate dropped to 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter from 8.0 percent in the third quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 9.1 percent.



