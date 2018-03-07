At the request of Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ), 559135-0599, shares will be traded on First North as from March 9, 2018. The decision is conditional upon that the can meet the requirements regarding liquidity and certificate of incorporation.



The company has 31,100,000 shares as per today's date.



Short name: CIBUS -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 31,100,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010832204 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 152133 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559135-0599 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 8000 Financials ----------------- 8600 Real Estate -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA AB. For further information, please call FNCA AB on +46 8 528 00 399.