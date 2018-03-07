USA Real Estate Holding Company Provides Shareholder Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / USA Real Estate Holding Co (OTC PINK: USTC) is pleased to announce that the Company is in final stages of launching it's Digital Asset Exchange Platform called CoinXcess powered by BlockEx Limited.

CoinXcess is owned and operated 100% by One Blockchain Limited based in U.K., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA Real Estate Holding Company. CoinXcess will follow strict Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules. It will provide customers a safe, secure and easy-to-use platform to build and invest into a diverse cryptocurrency portfolio.

Bilal Shafi, CEO of USTC stated, "This is an enormous opportunity for our Company. According to Bloomberg, the top-10 exchanges are bringing in daily fees of $3M. The largest players are Tokyo-based Binance and Hong Kong-based OKEx, with volume of about $1.7B per day. Recently Circle's acquisition of Poloniex is the first of its kind: an 8-figure buyout of a cryptocurrency exchange by a company backed by such legacy investors as Goldman Sachs."

He further added, "We very much look forward to the launch of our Digital Asset Exchange Platform. Additional information will be provided as the Company finalizes its official launch date."

About USA Real Estate Holding Company:

USA Real Estate Holding Company (OTC PINK: USTC) is a public holding company that targets acquisitions of undervalued, niche companies with high growth potential, including real estate properties, FinTech companies, and other emerging digital technologies.

For more details, please visit www.usarealestateholding.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Statements containing expressions such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," or "expects," used in the Company's press releases and in Disclosure Statements and Reports filed with the Over the Counter Markets through the OTC Disclosure and News Service are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurances that actual results will not differ materially from expected results. The Company cautions that these and similar statements included in this report are further qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof.

