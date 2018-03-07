BODYCOTE PLC - Changes in Director's Particulars

BODYCOTE PLC ('the Company')

Directorate Change - Changes in Director's Particulars

7 March 2018

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, the Company advises that it has been notified that Eva Lindqvist, Non-Executive Director, intends to retire as a Non-Executive Director of Assa Abloy at Assa's AGM on 26 April 2018. In addition, Eva Lindqvist also intends to retire as a Non-Executive Director of Alimak Holding at Alimak's AGM on 16 May 2018.

