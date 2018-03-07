Big box logistics asset specialist Tritax Big Box reported its full year results for 2017 on Wednesday, confirming dividends declared for the year totalled 6.40p per share, in line with the board's target. The FTSE 250 real estate investment trust said its EPRA net asset value per share increased 10.3% to 142.24p as at 31 December, while its total return - being the increase in EPRA net asset value plus dividends paid - for the year was 15.2%, compared to its target of at least 9% per annum over ...

