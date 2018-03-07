sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,34 Euro		-0,30
-11,36 %
WKN: A2ATKH ISIN: GB00BD8DR117 Ticker-Symbol: 86B 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIFFA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIFFA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIFFA PLC
BIFFA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIFFA PLC2,34-11,36 %