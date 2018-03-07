CLS Holdings said it was shifting property investment towards Germany amid Brexit jitters in the UK as the company reported a near-doubling of annual profit after selling its Vauxhall Square site in London. Pre-tax profit for the year to the end of December jumped by 91.2% to £191.4m from £100.1m. Net asset value per share increased 17.2% to 252p at the end of December from a year earlier. The FTSE 250 company disposed of properties with proceeds of £242m during the year, including the ...

