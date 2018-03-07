Nature Group's shares plummeted almost 30% on Wednesday as the company said its overall financial position "remains uncertain", which it is looking to remedy with the disposal of its oil and gas business. The environmental waste management group reports that it is in advanced discussions regarding the sale of Nature Oil & Gas after trial agreements and negotiations in late 2017 failed to yield contracts, thus putting the company's cash flow under pressure. The division provides an offshore slop ...

