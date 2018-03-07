Active-Investors: Free Research Report as XPO Logistics' Quarterly Revenue Jumped 14%; Adjusted EPS Soared 88%

Stock Monitor: Air Transport Services Group Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

XPO recorded revenue of $4.19 billion for Q4 2017, up 14% compared to $3.68 billion for Q4 2016. The Company's revenue increased y-o-y by $555.2 million in the reported quarter, excluding Q4 2016 revenue of $37.9 million from the North American truckload unit divested in October 2016. XPO's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $3.89 billion.

XPO's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved to $336.7 million for Q4 2017, excluding $23.2 million of integration and rebranding costs. This compared to $291.1 million of adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2016, which included the divested North American truckload unit.

During Q4 2017, XPO's net income attributable to common shareholders was $188.5 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $27.3 million, or earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, for Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, XPO's adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $59.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $29.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter adjusted net income results excluded $169.6 million of a net tax benefit related to tax reform and other discrete tax-related adjustments, $15.3 million after-tax, of integration and rebranding costs, $14.9 million after-tax, of costs related to debt extinguishment; and a $0.4 million after-tax, of non-cash unrealized losses on foreign currency contracts. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.43 per share.

For the full year (FY) 2017, XPO reported total revenue of $15.38 billion, up 5% compared to $14.62 billion for FY16.

XPO's net income attributable to common shareholders was $312.4 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $63.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $248.5 million or $1.95 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $121.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for FY16.

Results by Segment

During Q4 2017, XPO's transportation segment generated revenue of $2.67 billion, up 15% compared to $2.33 billion for Q4 2016, which included $37.9 million of revenue from the North American truckload unit. The segment's revenue growth was led by increases in North American freight brokerage and last mile, European brokerage, and UK dedicated truckload.

Operating income for the transportation segment soared 58% to $132.8 million in Q4 2017 compared to $84.0 million for Q4 2016. The segment's adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter was $258.4 million, reflecting an increase of 22% on a y-o-y basis. The increases in operating income and adjusted EBITDA were broad-based across the segment, led by improved profitability in North American freight brokerage and European transportation, primarily in France and Spain.

During Q4 2017, the logistics segment generated revenue of $1.57 billion compared to $1.38 billion for Q4 2016, reflecting growth of 14%, driven by strong demand for contract logistics in both Europe and North America, partially offset by a decline in managed transportation revenue in North America.

Operating income for the logistics segment increased 20% to $60.3 million compared to $51.2 million for Q4 2016. Adjusted EBITDA improved 11% to $120.1 million in the reported quarter compared to $108.6 million for the prior year's same quarter. Growth in operating income and adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to net revenue growth, partially offset by higher direct operating costs related to new contract startups.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, XPO generated cash flow from operations of $273.9 million and free cash flow of $179.5 million. For FY17, the Company generated cash flow from operations of $798.6 million and free cash flow of $373.9 million.

Financial Targets

XPO reaffirmed its full year target for adjusted EBITDA of at least $1.6 billion for 2018. The company raised its 2017-2018 cumulative free cash flow target to approximately $1 billion from approximately $900 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, XPO Logistics' stock advanced 1.67%, ending the trading session at $102.57.

Volume traded for the day: 1.36 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.33%; previous three-month period - up 31.52%; past twelve-month period - up 97.97%; and year-to-date - up 11.99%

After yesterday's close, XPO Logistics' market cap was at $12.26 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 42.63.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors