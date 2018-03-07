

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) pledged its commitments regarding the offer to acquire Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM). Broadcom said the company is committed to making the U.S. the global leader in 5G, and will create a new $1.5 billion fund with a focus on innovation to train and educate the next generation of engineers in the U.S.



Broadcom said the company is now in the final stages of redomiciling to the United States, and the process will be complete no later than May 6, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX