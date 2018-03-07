Endress+Hauser Earns Recognition from Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Magnetic Flowmeters

The company's innovative technologies help customers reduce their total cost of ownership, while enhancing device uptime and productivity of business processes

SANTA CLARA, California, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the magnetic flowmeters market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Endress+Hauser with the 2017 Global Market Leadership Award for its comprehensive range of magnetic flowmeters, including its new-generation series of Proline Promag and Dosimag devices.

"Endress+Hauser's success can be attributed to its customer-centric approach and its drive for continuous product innovation," said Dr. Rajender Thusu, Research Analyst.

Endress+Hauser designs its electromagnetic flowmeters in its certified, global manufacturing facilities, with quality management systems in place to comply with both standard certifications and customers' specific needs. For example, Endress+Hauser's Dosimag is focused on sanitary applications and is used for dosing and high-speed conductive liquid filling and bottling applications for the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. It guarantees unprecedented repeatability and precisely measures volume flow in the shortest filling time. Furthermore, this product has no movable parts, significantly reducing maintenance costs.

In addition, Endress+Hauser's new-generation series of Proline flowmeters features advanced platforms, such as the Heartbeat Technology, that can verify device performance at any time. This technology ensures greater than 95% test coverage, which brings down the possibility of device failure, while reducing the need for calibration. The company has developed a wide range of flowmeters to meet hygienic applications as well as water/wastewater, chemical, primaries, and metal applications.

Endress+Hauser engages with customers from the initial stage of product design to the operation phase, allowing the company to develop technologies that enhance device uptime and productivity of business processes, create savings on operating expenses, and lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) for customers, while still meeting their process and performance monitoring needs. In addition, the company offers on-site calibration, diagnostics, repair, engineering, commissioning, and maintenance services to optimize customers' performance processes and ensure top-quality production outcomes.

"With a market share of over 18% and a strategy dedicated to constant innovation supported by heavy R&D investments, Endress+Hauser has achieved a leadership position in the global magnetic flowmeters market," said Dr. Thusu.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan recognizes the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates has allowed Endress+Hauser to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and by continuing to nurture relationships, Endress+Hauser is recognized for its product excellence and increased its installed base of electromagnetic flowmeter and market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Endress+Hauser

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering. The Group employs more than 13,000 personnel across the globe, generating net sales of over 2.2 billion euros in 2017.

