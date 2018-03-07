Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest digital analytics study on the fashion retail industry. A renowned fashion retailer wanted to identify problems in their marketing mix and make changes to strategies to improve their overall marketing activity.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "Digital analytics solutions help in gathering, measurement, and analysis of digital data regarding the user behavior on the mobile applications and websites."

The dynamics of the fashion retail industry are changing rapidly. To succeed amidst the unstable tides, fashion companies need to understand the usefulness of their marketing campaigns on the website's performance. With the recent decline in the brick-and-mortar store's traffic, organizations in the fashion retail space are looking for practical ways to re-evaluate store networks, decrease store operating costs, and innovative in-store experiences.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to find and reach out to the customers in an agile and smooth manner. The client was able to provide personalized marketing action to target specific customer requirements.

This digital analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand, anticipate, and interpret customer behavior in driving customers to conversion

Track and analyze visitor behavior over time and across multiple channels

This digital analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Monitoring the visitor activity over time

Calculating the return on investment for each marketing channel

