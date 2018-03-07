Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - FDA Approves First Automated Robotic Movement in technIQ Series for Corindus' CorPath GRX Platform

Stock Monitor: Apollo Endosurgery Post Earnings Reporting

About "Rotate on Retract' Feature

RoR allows the operator to quickly navigate to a targeted lesion by automatically rotating the guidewire upon joystick retraction. Pre-clinical data presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Conference in October 2017 demonstrated a significant reduction in wiring time among a highly-experienced group of physicians, when comparing robotic wiring versus robotic wiring with RoR-enabled. Following the software's CE Mark approval in January 2018, the first percutaneous coronary interventional procedures were performed in the world using RoR. A robotic-assisted peripheral intervention utilizing RoR will be performed.

The Automation Software Can Extend Clinical Capabilities of CorPath GRX in More Complex Procedures

J. Aaron Grantham, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Corindus, stated that this first-of-its-kind automation software has the potential to extend the clinical capabilities of CorPath GRX in more complex procedures. He added that bringing consistency to interventional procedures through advanced wire movements has the opportunity to reduce procedure time and enhance patient outcomes.

FDA Clearance of the Software Feature Marks First Step on Corindus' Path to Full Autonomous Navigation

Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Corindus, mentioned that the FDA clearance of this new software feature marks the first step on the Company's path to full autonomous navigation. Over the next several years, Corindus will focus on automating the techniques of world-class physicians to make them available to every hospital with a vascular robotic program. Toland added that the Company believes that artificial intelligence through procedural automation will increase the value of robotics in the cath lab by reducing variability of treatment and procedure time, and improving the overall quality of patient care.

Corindus Received FDA Clearance for CorPath GRX System in PVI Procedure

On February 20, 2018, the Company received a 510(k) clearance from the FDA for use of its CorPath GRX System in peripheral vascular interventions. The CorPath System is the first and only FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to both percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) procedures.

About CorPath GRX Platform

Corindus developed CorPath GRX, a second generation robotic-assisted PCI system, to support the delivery and manipulation of guidewires and catheters. The physician manipulates the devices via a control panel that displays what is going on inside the patient using angiographic fluoroscopy. CorPath GRX helps to position stents exactly where needed with 1mm movement.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Corindus is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary interventions. The Company's CorPath System brings robotic-assisted precision to percutaneous coronary interventions.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Corindus Vascular Robotics' stock rose 4.31%, ending the trading session at $1.21.

Volume traded for the day: 1.12 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 659.49 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 15.24%; past twelve-month period - up 1.68%; and year-to-date - up 19.80%

After yesterday's close, Corindus Vascular Robotics' market cap was at $219.64 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

