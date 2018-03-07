Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Centene Purchased Community Medical Group, Florida-Based At-Risk Primary Care Provider

Stock Monitor: Health Insurance Innovations Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 07, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CNC as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 05, 2018, the Company announced that it has inked an agreement to acquire Community Medical Group ("CMG"), a leading, at-risk primary care provider, serving over 70,000 Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Health Insurance Marketplace program patients in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The acquisition amount was not disclosed. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Centene. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HIIQ

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Centene most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CNC

Details of the Deal

Centene will fund the purchase with cash, or with a combination of cash and the Company's stock.

The acquisition is expected to have a neutral impact to GAAP and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in 2018 and to be slightly accretive (low single digits) to GAAP and adjusted EPS in 2019.

The transaction, likely to close in the end of March 2018, is subject to the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, and other customary closing conditions.

Deal Benefits

The acquisition will add a premier Medicaid-focused provider group to Centene's existing in home primary care and correctional care assets, resulting in medical cost savings, and also increasing the Company's scale and capabilities. CMG also brings an experienced management and clinical team, and a strong network of health plan clients.

The agreement provides a platform for expansion of the model across Florida and potentially into other states. CMG's unique clinical care model, encompassing primary care, access to certain specialty services and a suite of social and other support services is clearly aligned with Centene's purpose of transforming the health of the community.

CMG will Benefit from Centene's scale in Expanding its Geographic Footprint

Commenting on the acquisition, Luis H. Izquierdo, President and CEO of CMG, mentioned that CMG is currently partner with Centene and most leading health plans to provide primary and specialty care to thousands of their members in the South Florida region.

He also added that benefiting from Centene's scale, CMG looks forward to expanding its geographic footprint while continuously improving outcomes and increasing value by incrementally deploying primary care and social services to the members who need them most.

Centene's Recent Acquisition Deal

On February 26, 2018, the Company signed a definitive agreement to acquire MHM Services, Inc. ("MHM") a national provider of healthcare and staffing services to correctional systems and other government agencies. Under the terms of the agreement, Centene acquired 100% of the stock of MHM, including its 49% ownership of Centurion, the correctional healthcare services joint venture between Centene and MHM. The addition of MHM provided Centene with significant scale in the correctional healthcare services market. The transaction was expected to be accretive to earnings in the first 12 months.

About Centene Corp.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, Centene, a Fortune 500 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Centene's stock slightly fell 0.87%, ending the trading session at $101.03.

Volume traded for the day: 972.05 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 14.00%; past twelve-month period - up 42.36%; and year-to-date - up 0.15%

After yesterday's close, Centene's market cap was at $17.27 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.38.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Health Care Plans industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors