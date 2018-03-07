Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Black Knight's Quarterly Revenues Grew 2%; Adjusted Earnings Surged 25%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 07, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BKI. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 07, 2018. The integrated technology, services, data and analytics solutions provider's earnings met market expectations, and also provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Black Knight's revenues increased 2% to $267.5 million from $261.5 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted revenues grew 2% to $268.4 million for the reported quarter from $263.0 million in the prior year's same quarter. Excluding the effect of the Property Insight realignment, Black Knight's adjusted revenue growth was 5% for Q4 2017. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates by $1.78 million.

For Q4 2017, Black Knight's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 13% to $131.9 million from $116.7 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 49.1% compared to 44.4% in the prior year's same quarter.

During Q4 2017, Black Knight's net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $147.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included an income tax benefit of $110.9 million related to the revaluation of its net deferred income tax liability as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA).

Black Knight's adjusted net earnings came in at $56.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $45.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings were in-line with market estimates of $0.37 per share.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Black Knight's revenues increased 2% to $1.05 billion from $1.03 billion in FY16. The Company's adjusted revenues gained 2% to $1.06 billion compared to $1.03 billion in FY16. Excluding the effect of the Property Insight realignment, Black Knight's adjusted revenue growth was 5% for FY17.

For FY17, Black Knight's net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $182.3 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $45.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's results for FY17 included the benefit related to the revaluation of net deferred income tax liability, partially offset by expenses associated with the debt refinancing; the Term Loan B repricing; and the spin-off of Black Knight from Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Black Knight's adjusted net earnings totaled $209.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $175.4 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in FY16.

Segment Information

During Q4 2017, Black Knight's Software Solutions segment's adjusted revenues rose 4% to $228.2 million versus $219.2 million in Q4 2016. The segment's Servicing Software unit had an adjusted revenue growth of 9%, primarily driven by higher loan volumes on the Company's core servicing software solutions and price increases. The segment's adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $135.1 million in Q4 2017 from $124.4 million in Q4 2016, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 59.2%, reflecting an increase of 240 basis points versus the prior year's comparable quarter.

During Q4 2017, Black Knight's Data and Analytics segment's adjusted revenues fell 8% to $40.2 million compared to $43.8 million in Q4 2016. Excluding the effect of the Property Insight realignment, the segment's adjusted revenues climbed 9% on a y-o-y basis, driven by growth in the Company's property data and multiple listing service businesses. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million in Q4 2017 compared to $4.5 million in Q4 2016, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.4%, representing an increase of 1,210 basis points compared to the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Black Knight had cash and cash equivalents of $16.2 million and a debt of $1,434.1 million. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had available capacity of $445.0 million on its revolving credit facility.

During Q4 2017, Black Knight repurchased 2.0 million shares of its common stock for $90.1 million, or at a price of $45.065 per share. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had approximately 6.8 million shares remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Black Knight is forecasting revenues to be in the range of $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion, and adjusted revenues to be in the band of $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For FY18, the Company is projecting adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of $1.73 to $1.81, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $530 million to $545 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Black Knight's stock was slightly down 0.21%, ending the trading session at $48.10.

Volume traded for the day: 636.08 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 6.53%; and year-to-date - up 8.95%

After yesterday's close, Black Knight's market cap was at $7.34 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 103.22.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Paper & Paper Products industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

