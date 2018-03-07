Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Berry Global's Sales Jumped 18% and Adjusted EPS Surged 34%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 07, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) ("Berry"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BERY. The Company reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 07, 2018. The packaging Company exceeded earnings expectations, and also raised its operating and free cash flow guidance for the full fiscal year 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Berry Global Group most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BERY

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 30, 2017, Berry's net sales grew 18% to $1.78 billion compared to $1.50 billion in Q1 FY17, primarily attributed to acquisition net sales of $267 million; a favorable impact from currency translation of $18 million, and increases in selling prices due to the pass through of higher resin prices. The Company's revenue numbers lagged analysts' estimates of $1.79 billion.

For Q1 FY18, Berry's operating income advanced 12% to $163 million compared to $146 million in Q1 FY17, primarily driven by an acquisition operating income of $26 million; a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) from cost reductions of $11 million; and a decrease in depreciation and amortization of $7 million.

Berry reported a net income of $163 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $51 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's adjusted net income per diluted share surged 34% to $0.67 compared to $0.50 in the year earlier same quarter. Berry's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.65 per share.

Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, Berry's Engineered Materials segment's net sales soared 69% to $648 million compared to $383 million in Q1 FY17, primarily due to acquisition net sales of $267 million and an increase in selling prices of $6 million due to the pass through of higher resin prices. The segment's operating income surged 66% to $88 million versus $53 million in the prior year's comparable quarter, primarily attributed to an acquisition operating income of $26 million; a favorable improvement in price cost spread of $4 million; and a decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses of $4 million.

For Q1 FY18, Berry's Health, Hygiene, and Specialties segment's net sales grew 1% to $577 million compared to $570 million in Q1 FY17, primarily attributed to a favorable impact from currency translation of $16 million, partially offset by a base volume decline of 1%. The segment's operating income fell 37% to $37 million versus $59 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter, due to a negative impact of $17 million from under recovery of cost of goods sold related to inflation and market pressure in South America; an increase in business integration and restructuring costs of $6 million, and a slight increase in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Berry's Consumer Packaging segment's net sales were marginally higher at $551 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $549 million in Q1 FY17, principally attributed to an impact from selling price increases of $8 million due to the pass through of higher resin prices, partially offset by a base volume decline of 1%. The segment's operating income rose 12% to $38 million versus $34 million in the year ago same period, due to a decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses of $5 million, and a decrease in SG&A of $5 million.

Cash Flow and Capital Structure

Berry's cash flow from operating activities was $153 million and $985 million for Q1 FY18. The Company's adjusted free cash flow was $25 million for the reported quarter. Berry's total debt less cash and cash equivalents was $5.31 billion at the end of the reported quarter.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Berry raised its forecasts for cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow to $1.01 billion and $630 million, respectively. Additionally, the Company's capital spending and cash interest costs are forecasted to be $340 million and $250 million, respectively.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Berry Global Group's stock advanced 2.24%, ending the trading session at $54.80.

Volume traded for the day: 1.34 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.03 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 8.82%

After yesterday's close, Berry Global Group's market cap was at $7.18 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.49.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Packaging & Containers industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors