It's official: 2017 was a record year for rooftop PV in Australia. The Clean Energy Regulator announced today that over 1070 MW of small-scale solar was installed by Australian homeowners and businesses in 2017 - representing 41% growth over 2016. The announcement confirms what has been reported by installers and suppliers, demand for rooftop PV in Australia has never been stronger. The Clean Energy Regulator has released figures today showing that 1057 MW of small-scale rooftop PV has been registered under the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme to date. That number is expected to increase to ...

