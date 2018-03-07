sprite-preloader
Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Release of Podcast

PR Newswire
London, March 7

07 March 2018

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Statement re: Podcast

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM traded Indonesian focused energy company (AIM: ADL), announces that Simon Gorringe, Andalas CEO, has recorded a podcast with Brand UK, which has been released today.

The podcast is an interview with Simon about Andalas' ongoing project's and Simon's plans for Andalas. The podcast does not contain any new material information.

The podcast can be listened to at the following web address: http://www.branduk.net/multichannel-podcast-brand-comms-ceo-alan-green-talks-to-simon-gorringe-ceo-of-andalas-energy-power-adl

-ENDS-

For Further Information:

Simon GorringeAndalas Energy and Power PlcTel: +62 21 2783 2316
Nick Tulloch / David PorterCantor Fitzgerald EuropeTel: +44 20 7894 7000

