Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Release of Podcast

07 March 2018

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Statement re: Podcast

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM traded Indonesian focused energy company (AIM: ADL), announces that Simon Gorringe, Andalas CEO, has recorded a podcast with Brand UK, which has been released today.

The podcast is an interview with Simon about Andalas' ongoing project's and Simon's plans for Andalas. The podcast does not contain any new material information.

The podcast can be listened to at the following web address: http://www.branduk.net/multichannel-podcast-brand-comms-ceo-alan-green-talks-to-simon-gorringe-ceo-of-andalas-energy-power-adl

