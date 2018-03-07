

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's central bank left its record low interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, in line with economists' expectations.



The Monetary Policy Council of the National Bank of Poland decided to hold the key reference rate at a record low 1.50 percent.



The previous change in the reference rate was a half-basis point reduction in March 2015.



The lombard rate was retained at 2.50 percent and the deposit rate at 0.50 percent. The rediscount rate was kept unchanged at 1.75 percent.



