Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Hasbro Beat Earnings Expectations

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Hasbro reported net revenues of $1.60 billion for Q4 2017, down 2% compared to $1.63 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter net revenues included favorable $44.3 million from foreign exchange. Hasbro's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $1.72 billion.

Hasbro's net revenues for the full-year (FY) 2017 increased 4% to a record $5.21 billion versus $5.02 billion in FY16. The Company's net revenues included a favorable $79.2 million impact from foreign exchange in FY17.

During Q4 2017, Hasbro's net loss totaled $5.30 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $192.73 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's net earnings included a $0.09 per diluted share benefit from the adoption of FASB ASU No. 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting.

Hasbro's adjusted net earnings were $291.2 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, excluding $296.5 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, from U.S. tax reform for Q4 2017 compared to adjusted net earnings of $207.4 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, excluding a post-tax $14.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to Backflip Studios for Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.81 per share.

For FY17, Hasbro reported net earnings of $396.61 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, compared to $551.38 million, or $4.34 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted FY17 net earnings were $693.1 million, or $5.46 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $566.1 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, for FY16.

Hasbro's Segment Results

The Total Gaming category, including all gaming revenue, totaled $546.4 million for Q4 2017, up 5% versus $518.7 million in Q4 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's Franchise Brands segment's revenue advanced 11% to $764.2 million versus $685.6 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter.

During Q4 2017, the Partner Brands segment's revenue fell 21% to $342.9 million compared to $433.7 million in Q4 2016. The Company's Emerging Brands segment's revenue dropped 5% to $145.7 million versus $153.7 million in the year earlier same quarter.

Cash Matters

During FY17, Hasbro generated $724.4 million in operating cash flow, ending the year with $1.58 billion in cash and paid $277.0 million in cash dividends to shareholders. The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per common share, representing an increase of $0.06 per share, or 11%, from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.57 per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 01, 2018.

For FY17, Hasbro repurchased 1.58 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $150.0 million and an average price of $94.74 per share. At year-end 2017, the Company had $178.0 million remained available in the current share repurchase authorization.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Hasbro's stock marginally fell 0.96%, ending the trading session at $95.87.

Volume traded for the day: 673.25 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.86%; previous three-month period - up 4.39%; and year-to-date - up 5.48%

After yesterday's close, Hasbro's market cap was at $11.79 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.41.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.63%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Toys & Games industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors