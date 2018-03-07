

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $449.2 million, or $1.89 per share. This was up from $321.8 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $6.36 billion. This was up from $5.64 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $449.2 Mln. vs. $321.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.89 vs. $1.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $6.36 Bln vs. $5.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.18 to $1.25 Full year revenue guidance: $5.53 - $5.63 Bln



