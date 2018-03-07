sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

71,21 Euro		-12,18
-14,61 %
WKN: A0NFQC ISIN: US2567461080 Ticker-Symbol: DT3 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLLAR TREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DOLLAR TREE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,03
71,23
17:05
70,99
71,25
17:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DOLLAR TREE INC
DOLLAR TREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOLLAR TREE INC71,21-14,61 %