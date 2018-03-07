2018 new.New Festival Showcases the DNA of Digital Innovation - Applications for CODE_N Startup Competition Open Today

STUTTGART, Germany, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Under the motto "Intelligence X.0" the next edition of the new.New Festival will take place in Stuttgart's Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, October 8 - 10, 2018. Highlight of the festival will be the CODE_n CONTEST. Applications for the startup competition can be submitted until May 13, 2018.

Beyond Reality, Machine Intelligence, Cryptographic Trust - this year, the new.New Festival is devoted to artificial intelligence. The event will look at sustainable technology trends, and give deep insights into the opportunities offered by digital transformation. 50 finalists of the international startup competition will receive a free booth for all three days of the event. A VIP jury selects the winners in the categories of "Best Business Model", "Best Tech Innovation", and "Industry Disruptor", as well as crowning an overall winner. The CODE_n Awards offer a total of 30,000 euros in prize money.

In addition to showcasing pioneering business models and digital innovations, the festival offers an exciting program. Participants can get involved in interactive workshops and networking events and draw inspiration from thought leaders as well as presentations on trailblazing technologies. Established companies can also take advantage of individual partnership opportunities to drive their innovation activities.

The state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, the city of Stuttgart, and GFT Technologies have already been confirmed as partners for 2018. For three days Stuttgart will be a hot spot of cross-sector innovation and a meeting point for more than 10,000 pioneers of industry, business, and science.

About CODE_n

CODE_n is a leading cross-industry innovation hub. Supporting a self-determined and sustainable approach to digital pioneering, it accelerates businesses and guides them into the future.

http://www.code-n.org

http://www.newnewfestival.com



Press contact

Iulia Baidac | Lena Gaede

CODE_n communications

Phone: +49-711-219-505-91

E-mail: press@code-n.org

