Frost & Sullivan Recognizes AddÉnergie with the North American Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for Its Leadership in Electric Vehicle Smart Charging Stations

AddÉnergie's balanced portfolio of EV charging solutions empowers it to surpass market competitors by combining competitive pricing, extended services, and effective business models

SANTA CLARA, California, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the electric vehicle (EV) charging market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AddÉnergie Technologies (AddÉnergie) with the 2017 North American Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award. This is for its leadership in developing, manufacturing, and operating EV smart charging stations for all segments, including the public sector, employers, residential/multi-residential, and fleets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650566/Frost_and_Sullivan_AddEnergie_Technologies_Award.jpg

"AddÉnergie has aligned itself strategically and has positioned itself as a one-stop-shop which has createda strong customer centric culture as it can manufacture, install, operate, and manage a network of robust and reliable EV charging stations," said Prajyot Sathe, Industry Manager.

As a network operator, the company offers three options: Electric Circuit, FLO network, and create-your-own network. Electric Circuit includes close to 1,500 charging stations, while the FLO network, (AddÉnergie's subsidiary) operates over 6,000 charging stations. Of these, half are commercial, half are residential, and all can be managed remotely through AddÉnergie's software. The company also offers a third unique option that allows individuals to create and own their own networks. This allows parties that opt for this to generate revenue and position them in a fast-growing market.

The company operates two types of successful business models. The first model, which is used for AddÉnergie's own networks, gains revenue through charging customers for time per charge. The second model is based on revenue sharing with the other network operators (e.g., Electric Circuit, eCharge Network), which gives station operators the freedom to price charging services competitively.

By making charging stations available throughout Canada, AddÉnergie has enabled EV drivers to travel coast-to-coast without struggling to find a compatible charging station and dealing with different tariff rates. In addition, AddÉnergie's charging stations are energy efficient due to their remote maintenance management capabilities and are 10% to 15% cheaper than competitor offerings. For customer convenience, the company also established a single card access system that supports interoperability, giving drivers the freedom to charge using any network with a single membership card. Such benefits are helping AddÉnergie grow at a fast pace compared to its competitors.

"AddÉnergie has executed a business strategy that combines high quality products, competitive pricing, extended services, and effective business models that has helped EV drivers to have seamless access to EV charging stations," said Prajyot Sathe, Industry Manager.

AddÉnergie continues to work on major projects in Canada to establish itself firmly in the EV charging industry. It has maintained a leading position by demonstrating new standards, such as the Combine Charging System (CCS-1), along with various strategic factors that make its network interoperable and seamless to access- all factors positioning the company for future success.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About AddÉnergie

AddÉnergie is a North American leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company manufactures charging stations and develops network management software for all markets (residential, commercial, public). AddÉnergie owns and operates FLO, Canada's largest EV charging network, and supplies charging infrastructure and network operation services to third party networks such as the Electric Circuit (Quebec) and eCharge Network (New Brunswick). AddEnergie's headquarters and network operations centre are based in Quebec City, and all products are assembled at its factory in Shawinigan (Quebec). The company also has regional offices in Montreal (Quebec), Mississauga (Ontario), Vancouver (British Columbia) and San Francisco (California). For more information about AddÉnergie, visit www.addenergietechnologies.com/

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector. and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477-8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: Claudia.Toscano@frost.com

For AddÉnergie

Simon Granger

Head of Content and Communications, AddÉnergie

P: 1 (877) 505-2674 #259

M: 514 220-0102

E: sgranger@addenergie.ca