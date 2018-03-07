Centrify Earns Frost & Sullivan's North American Product Leadership Award for Its Next-Gen Access Solution

Centrify's privileged identity management, device management and IDaaS solutions provide a next-gen access platform for Zero Trust Security that addresses identifying and securing users, applications, endpoints, and infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, California, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) and privileged identity management markets, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Centrify with the 2017 North American Product Leadership Award for its next-generation access platform. The comprehensive solution identifies and secures users, applications, endpoints, and infrastructure to power Centrify's Zero Trust Security approach. Centrify has leveraged its 13 years of experience and redefined enterprise access security by solving a critical challenge many enterprises face, which is their reliance on point solutions that introduce security gaps.

"Centrify's unique product leadership has been established by securing all aspects of enterprise identity through one platform that can enable customers to stop breaches coming from anywhere," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Centrify's success as a security company comes by challenging traditional approaches to security and using a unique philosophy to addressing the problem. The company helps its customers identify and follow a set of best practices that are grounded in Zero Trust Security-through verifying all users, validating their devices, and limiting access and privilege-to reduce risks related to breaches.

"Centrify Zero Trust Security presumes that users and endpoints are not trustworthy and must be verified first so that security is not compromised," said Tom Kemp, CEO at Centrify. "At the same time, we must ensure the user experience is not impacted. Our Next-Gen Access platform accomplishes this delicate balance with a mature and proven approach that unifies single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, mobility management, privilege management and behavior analytics."

Centrify's platform enables modern, borderless enterprises to stop breaches originating from anywhere, such as those starting from endpoints, targeting applications, or abuse of privileged access. The platform is further fortified with Centrify's enterprise mobility management and machine learning which discovers risky user behavior and applies conditional access-without impacting user experience. By safeguarding enterprises against breaches and securing access for all identities, Centrify helps enterprises avoid lawsuits and brand damage while protecting shareholder value.

"Centrify has ramped up its enterprise security capabilities to render unmatched product customer value and consolidate its position in the IDaaS and privileged identity management market," said Narayanan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Centrify delivers Zero Trust Security through the power of Next-Gen Access. The Centrify Zero Trust Security model assumes that users inside a network are no more trustworthy than those outside the network. Centrify verifies every user, validates their devices, and limits access and privilege. Centrify also utilizes machine learning to discover risky user behavior and apply conditional access - without impacting user experience. Centrify's Next-Gen Access is the only industry-recognized solution that uniquely converges Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), enterprise mobility management (EMM) and privileged access management (PAM). Over 5,000 worldwide organizations, including over half the Fortune 100, trust Centrify to proactively secure their businesses.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

