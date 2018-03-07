Frost & Sullivan Honored Best-in-Class Companies with Prestigious Industry Awards

Best Practices Awards are presented to companies for game-changing products, continued innovation, and strong leadership

SANTA CLARA, California, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan honored recipients of its Best Practices Awards at a gala held Tuesday, March 6th at the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa. The event brought together top executives to celebrate their success and recognize their achievements in various industries.

"The mission of our Best Practices Awards is to identify companies that demonstrate unique excellence in fields such as product innovation, business strategy, and customer value," said Art Robbins, Americas President, Consulting, and Senior Partner, Frost & Sullivan. "Our Awards are the result of hundreds of hours of work by our team to identify the best. We recognize those who are paving the way for new areas of growth in industries, society, and the world at large."

The Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became the standard in the marketplace, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

Awarded companies included:

ABB-2018 North American Digital Grid Communication Company of the Year Award

AddÉnergie Technologies-2017 North AmericanElectric Vehicle Charging Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

AMI Global-2018 North American Integrated IIoT Solutions for Process Equipment Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Applied Robotics-2017 North American Robotic End of Arm Tooling Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Axalta Coating Systems-2017 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Leadership Award

Cadenza Innovation, Inc.-2018 North American Lithium-ion Industrial and Electric Vehicle Battery Technology Innovation Award

CarePassport-2017 North American Patient Engagement Solutions Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

Centrify Corporation-2017 North American IDaaS and Privileged Identity Management Product Leadership Award

CenturyLink-2018 North American Hybrid Cloud Management PlatformProduct Leadership Award

CLEARink Displays-2018 North American Reflective Display Technology Innovation Award

Covalon Technologies Ltd.-2018 North American Surgical Site Infection Prevention New Product Innovation Award

Digital Defense, Inc.-2017 North American Security Risk Assessment Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award

Dolby Laboratories-2018 GlobalConferencing Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Eastech Corporation-2017 North American Smart Water Monitoring and Analytics Technology Innovation Award

Emerson Automation Solutions-2017 Global Oil & Gas and Custody Transfer New Product Innovation Award

Endress+Hauser-2017 Global Magnetic Flowmeters Market Leadership Award

Fluence Corporation-2018 GlobalDecentralized Water & Wastewater Treatment Company of the Year Award

Fybr-2017 North American Smart Water & Smart Cities Product Leadership Award

HealthPrize Technologies-2018 North American Medication Adherence Solution Technology Leadership Award

IBEX-2017 Central American & Caribbean Contact Center Outsourcing ServicesGrowth Excellence Leadership Award

IBM-2017 Global Integrated Commerce Order ManagementCustomer Value Leadership Award

Intel Corporation-2018 North American Internet of Things Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Mapbox-2018 North American Location-based Services Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Mitel-2017 North American Unified Communications Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Nanalysis Corp.-2018 Global Portable NMR Spectroscopy Company of the Year Award

Reduxio Systems-2017 North American Data Storage & Management Technology Innovation Award

Saama Technologies-2018 Global Real-world Evidence IT Solutions Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Sarcos-2017 North American Dexterous Mobile Robots Technology Innovation Award

StreetSmart, a division of ClickSoftware-2017 North American SMB Mobile Workforce Applications Customer Value Leadership Award

Sunpreme Inc.-2018 North American Bifacial Smart Solar New Product Innovation Award

TEOCO AIRCOM LABS-2017 North American Cellular IoT Device Testing ServicesCustomer Value Leadership Award

Wasabi-2017 North American Hot Cloud Storage Technology Innovation Award

Wave Computing-2018 North AmericanMachine Learning Technology Innovation Award

Zephyr Health-2018 North American Commercial Analytics Solutions for Life Sciences Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

For further information about the Awards Gala, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

