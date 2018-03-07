Flashbay to Attend Marketing Week Live 2018 in London

LONDON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Flashbay, the world leader in customised Promotional Technology products, is delighted to announce its first ever attendance at Marketing Week Live 2018. The show is taking place on the 7th and 8th of March at Kensington Olympia with over 6,000 visitors due to attend.

Flashbay is an internationally renowned company with offices spanning 5 countries and 4 continents, with its London-based HQ located in Imperial Wharf, Fulham. Flashbay's presence around the world has grown exponentially since the company was founded in 2003, with a loyal customer base of over 100,000 businesses. They have sold Branded USB Flash Drives, Power Banks, Audio, Fidget Spinners and more to a range of companies to date; from FTSE 100 multinationals to fast-growing start-ups, government organisations, schools and charity organisations. With some of the fastest lead times in the industry, thanks to a Flashbay-owned manufacturing and production facility, they guarantee the highest quality promotional items coupled with unrivalled customer service and aftersales support.

The Marketing Week Live Event will be a great opportunity for Flashbay to show new and existing clients the innovative promotional products and services on offer from their expanding portfolio of products. The company's organic growth into new product lines responds to the increasing market segment of portable technology products as promotional gifts.

CEO Steve Webster says, "The Marketing Week Live Event is an invaluable buying opportunity for visitors. Flashbay has worked hard to deliver an impressive product portfolio, and we are delighted to showcase them to current and potential clients from the world's best companies."

Flashbay can be found at booth MB10 and will be providing complimentary product sample packs to exhibit attendees.

