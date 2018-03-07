SWIZA Launch the New SWIZA TICK TOOL

ZURICH, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A world first in a Swiss Knife

Known for leading with innovative designs and cutting-edge products, SWIZA introduces the new SWIZA TICK TOOL. This is the first Swiss Knife that includes a tool specifically designed to remove ticks.

SWIZA believes in safety always. As tick occurenceis increasing and expanding further north, SWIZA developed a tool to safely remove any tick. These spiderlike animals may carry diseases and cause health problems.People who enjoy walking outdoors, especially in tall grassy areas and woodlands, are at higher risk of being bitten by a tick, especially during the spring and summer months. By removing a tick not only as early as possible but also correctly, the risk of getting infected with Lyme Disease will be reduced.SWIZA continues to innovate and challenge the norms of Swiss Knife design by providing sportsmen and women, families, and pet owners with the right tool for removing ticks.

SWIZA TT03 TICK TOOL is equipped with 11 functions:

75mm blade with safety lock

Tick Tool with magnifying glass

Punch / reamer awl with sewing eye

Bottle opener with flat head screwdriver No. 3 & wire bender

Sommelier corkscrew

Tweezers

Recommended retail price:

CHF 39.00 black and red

CHF 45.00 orange and olive

The SWIZA TICK TOOL is made in Delémont, to the high quality standards of Switzerland. It will be available at the end of March at all SWIZA points of sale or via our online shop, http://www.swiza.com.

About SWIZA

Disruptive. Not conventional.

The new SWIZA is made up of passionate visionaries who are rethinking urban style. Building on the well-established and rich background of horology and cutlery manufacturing in Delémont, SWIZA has redesigned a new brand of pocket knives and watches to meet the demands of next-generation style. A lifestyle brand for people on the go, SWIZA is developing versatile, durable, affordable, and thoughtfully designed products.

SWIZA is an iconic, global and truly authentic Swiss brand, offering excellent quality at affordable prices. It's young. It's dynamic. It's a rebel with a cause.

More information at http://www.swiza-watch.com or http://www.swiza.com.