Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new competitor analysis study on the coal mining industry. A renowned client in the coal mining industry wanted to recognize the key risks and opportunities facing the organization and help improve their competitiveness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005655/en/

Infiniti's Competitor Analysis Engagement Helps a Prominent Client in the Coal Mining Industry to Effectively Position their Products in the Market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the competitor analysis experts at Infiniti, "Competitor analysis solutions focus on evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of businesses to attain a competitive advantage over the competitors."

The coal mining industry has become a vital contributor to the economic growth of countries globally due to the increasing use of coal to generate electricity. Major organizations are looking for prominent ways to reduce energy poverty and achieve substantial economic growth with the emergence of coal as a leading energy source. Companies in the coal mining industry are using competitor analysis solutions to categorize the competitors based on their distinction and successfully tailor their resources to meet business requirements.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to leverage the use of modern innovations to refine their technical capabilities. The client was able to develop effective marketing campaigns and strategies to improve their foothold in the market.

This competitor analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Anticipate competitive activity and identify market disruptions

Unveil new products and make better decisions about their product positioning strategy

To read more, request a free proposal

This competitor analysis solution provided predictive insights on:

Developing a SWOT analysis and understanding the competitors' selling points

Enhancing their sales performance

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete competitor analysis study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/coal-mining-competitor-analysis

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005655/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us