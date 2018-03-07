London stocks had pared losses by midday on Wednesday, helped by a stellar performance from Rolls-Royce, although the resignation of US President Trump's chief economic advisor Gary Cohn and the prospect of a trade war kept investors on edge. The FTSE 100 was off 0.1% to 7,138.86, while the pound was down 0.2% against the dollar at 1.3860 and 0.3% weaker versus the euro at 1.1159. Cohn, an advocate of free trade, quit over Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. His ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...