Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Torchmark's Q4 Bottom-Line Outshone Forecasts

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Torchmark reported total revenues of $1.06 billion, up from $975.35 million in the previous year's same quarter, and also came in in-line with market expectations. The Company's total insurance premium revenues were up 5% to $826.47 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $787.91 million in Q4 FY16.

The life and health insurance Company reported a net income of $1.03 billion, or $8.71 per share in Q4 FY17, which came in above $135.45 million, or $1.12 per share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's net operating income from continuing operations grew to $146.76 million, or $1.24 per share, during Q4 FY17 from $140.27 million, or $1.16 per share, in Q4 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report a net operating income from continuing operations of $1.23 per share.

The McKinney, Texas-based Company's total revenues were $4.16 billion during FY17 compared to $3.93 billion in FY16. The Company's total insurance premium revenues increased to $3.28 billion in FY17 from $3.14 billion in FY16. Furthermore, the Company's net operating income from continuing operations improved to $573.68 million, or $4.82 per share, in FY17 from $558.39 million, or $4.56 per share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

The Company reported total policyholder benefits of $562.47 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $540.19 million in Q4 FY16. The Company spent $54.84 million on insurance general and administrative (G&A) expenses in Q4 FY17 versus $50.77 million in the last year's comparable quarter.

The Company's net income as a ROE before tax reform came in at 11.7% for Q4 FY17 compared to 12.0% in Q4 FY16. The Company's net operating income as a ROE before tax reform stood at 14.4% in Q4 FY17 versus 14.6% in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, was $34.68 as on December 31, 2017, compared to $32.13 as on December 31, 2016.

Segment Performance

Torchmark's Life Insurance segment's premium revenues increased to $580.65 million in Q4 FY17 from $550.18 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's insurance underwriting margins were $160.17 million, or 28% of premium, in Q4 FY17 compared to $142.72 million, or 26% of premium, in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

In Q4 FY17, Torchmark's Health Insurance segment's premium revenues were $245.82 million compared to $237.73 million in the prior year's same quarter. The segment's insurance underwriting margins increased to $55.13 million, or 22% of premium, in Q4 FY17 compared to $52.84 million, or 22% of premium, in Q4 FY16.

Dividend and Share Buyback

In a separate press release on March 01, 2018, Torchmark's Board of Directors raised its quarterly dividend to $0.16 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 01, 2018, to all outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on April 03, 2018.

During Q4 FY17, Torchmark repurchased approximately 950,000 shares at an average price of $86.06 per share, for $82 million. In FY17, the Company repurchased a total of 4.1 million shares at a total cost of $325 million, for an average share price of $78.6.

Outlook

In its guidance for FY18, Torchmark's management projects net operating income from continuing operations to be in the range of $5.90 to $6.10 per share, with a mid-point of $6.00 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Torchmark's stock slightly climbed 0.73%, ending the trading session at $84.72.

Volume traded for the day: 686.63 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 632.25 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 9.29%; and past twelve-month period - up 8.73%

After yesterday's close, Torchmark's market cap was at $9.81 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 6.88.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Life Insurance industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

