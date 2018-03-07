NMS Capital Advisors, LLC: NMS Capital Advisors Continues Investment Banking Team Growth and Expands National Footprint To Washington D.C.

Larry Vignali Appointed Senior Director, Investment Banking

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / NMS Capital Advisors, LLC ("NMS"), a leading global-focused investment banking and asset management firm, today announced that it has appointed Larry Vignali as senior director of its investment banking division. As part of the appointment, NMS also is pleased to announce its expansion with the opening of a Washington D.C. office where Mr. Vignali will be based.

"We're pleased to welcome Larry to our investment banking team as we continue to grow and scale our business expanding our national footprint to Washington D.C.," said Mitch Avnet, CEO of NMS. "Larry is a seasoned industry professional whose expertise is a perfect complement to the NMS 360° approach of investment banking and consulting services."

Mr. Vignali added, "In looking for the right firm that understands the complexities of delivering multi-disciplined services including investment banking, financial advisory and strategic consulting, NMS was an obvious choice based on the management team and track record. I'm looking forward to working with them."

Mr. Vignali brings more than 20 years of strategic development and institutional investment sales experience where his clients have included investment funds, corporate and government entities and family offices. Mr. Vignali also serves on the advisory board of DocuSign and investment incubator, Innovate OC.

About NMS Capital Advisors, LLC

Founded by Trevor M. Saliba, NMS Capital Advisors, LLC, is a leading full-service, global-focused investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California offices located throughout the United States. We provide a full array of investment banking and advisory services including debt and equity capital raising for public and private companies, mergers and acquisitions, cross-border advisory, private equity and hedge fund advisory, valuations and fairness opinions, EB-5 capital advisory, securities brokerage and other strategic advisory services. Together with our affiliated registered investment advisory firm, NMS Capital Asset Management, Inc., we offer wealth management, alternative investments, insurance and asset management services. NMS Capital Advisors was established in 2006 as a registered broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.nmsadvisors.com.

