A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: A-Mark Precious Metals to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a full-service precious metals trading company and an official distributor for all the major sovereign mints, will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 8 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time (10:30 a.m. Pacific time).

A-Mark CFO Cary Dickson will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors. The presentation will be available by clicking here.

View A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.'s profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/AMRK.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a full-service precious metals trading company and an official distributor for many government mints throughout the world. The company offers gold, silver, platinum and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots and coins. Its Industrial unit services manufacturers and fabricators of products utilizing or incorporating precious metals, while its Coin & Bar unit deals in over 200 coin and bar products in a variety of weights, shapes and sizes for distribution to dealers and other qualified purchasers. The company operates trading centers in El Segundo, California, and Vienna, Austria, for buying and selling precious metals.

In addition to wholesale and trading activity, A-Mark offers customers a variety of services, including financing, consignment and various customized financial programs. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver and platinum coins, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has distributorships with other sovereign mints, including in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico and South Africa. Customers of A-Mark include mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and metal dealers, banks and other financial institutions, jewelers, investors and collectors. For more information about A-Mark Precious Metals, visit www.amark.com.

Through its subsidiary Collateral Finance Corporation, a licensed California Finance Lender, the company offers loans collateralized by numismatic and semi-numismatic coins and bullion to coin and metal dealers, investors and collectors. Through its Transcontinental Depository Services subsidiary, it offers a variety of managed storage options for precious metals products to financial institutions, dealers, investors and collectors around the world. Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, the company provides its customers an array of complementary services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins on a secure basis. Through its Goldline subsidiary, A-Mark sells precious metals directly to the global collector and investor community, while also acting as the exclusive supplier to Goldline. For more information, visit www.goldline.com.

A-Mark also holds a majority stake in a joint venture that owns the minting operations known as SilverTowne Mint. SilverTowne Mint is a leading producer of fabricated silver bullion and specialty products. For more information about SilverTowne Mint, please visit www.silvertownemint.com.

Company Contact:

Thor Gjerdrum, President

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.

310-587-1414

thor@amark.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Liolios Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

AMRK@liolios.com

SOURCE: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.