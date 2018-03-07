Natura to Host Sustainable Beauty Panel at SXSW 2018

Brazil's #1 Beauty Brand to Discuss Positive Business Impact of Sustainability Innovations in Beauty Industry

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / Natura, the leading Brazilian beauty brand with operations in the US, Latin America and France, will host the Beauty as a Force for Change panel at the 2018 South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals on March 12th at the Westin in Downtown Austin from 5pm to 6pm CST.

The company has teamed up with a group of diverse and inspiring minds including panelists from B Lab, a nonprofit global organization focused on using business as a force for good, the Tupinambá Institute, the first community bank in the Amazon, and Refinery29 beauty writer, Khalea Underwood, to discuss how today's business challenges have the ability to become opportunities, which can generate positive impacts on economic, social, environmental, and cultural growth.

"Since its inception, SXSW has sought to promote frontiers of thought - always emphasizing technology and how it can bring about social impact," says Andrea Alvares, VP of Marketing, Innovation and Sustainability at Natura. "Natura believes in the transformational power of the beauty industry, with the use of technology and network innovation to develop solutions that promote environmental and social change. We want to encourage people to turn enterprise into an opportunity to create positive impact within four sectors: economic, social, environmental, and cultural," she adds.

Natura works directly with over 30 local communities in the Amazon region - including more than 5,000 families - to help them develop sustainable business models that benefit the forest. This commitment is what led Natura to become the first publicly-traded B Corporation.

Kim Coupounas, Director of B Lab said, "The B Corp movement is about using the power of business to catalyze positive change in society, through both the practices of the businesses themselves as well the buying habits of consumers inspired by those businesses. Good business is also a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity. B Lab is honored to join Natura in sharing our passion for this way of doing business at such an innovative platform as SXSW."

This announcement comes on the heels of NaturaBrasil's recent opening of its North American flagship store in New York City and second location at Garden State Plaza in New Jersey in the past year. It also follows the 2017 acquisition of The Body Shop - propelling Natura to accelerate its international footprint with purpose-driven and innovative cosmetic groups in a variety of geographic locations, including Australian brand, Aesop.

SXSW attendees and media are encouraged to also attend Natura's beauty studio located in the Media Village at the JW Marriott hotel, which is in partnership with the Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (Apex-Brasil). This unique activation will serve as a live demonstration hub to test Natura's newest products and get to know the brand behind Brazil's #1 cosmetics company.

For more information about the panel, visit https://schedule.sxsw.com/2018/events/PP80696.

About Natura

Founded in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational brand in the cosmetics and personal care segment. In what started as a single store on the famous Oscar Freire shopping street in Sao Paulo, Natura has grown into Brazil's largest single beauty brand and a major force in beauty throughout Latin America. Since the beginning, Natura has been committed to more than just developing and selling beauty products. Two of Natura's most deeply held beliefs are that the world is interconnected, and that business can be a force for good.

