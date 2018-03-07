Growth Market Report: Report: Developing Opportunities within Sycamore Entertainment Group and SBT - Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7th, 2018 / Latest key findings by Growth Market Report for all traders, shareholders, and investors of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. (OTC PINK: SEGI) and SBT Bancorp Inc. (OTC PINK: SBTB), including recent technical analysis and consolidated fundamental information.

Growth Market Report Initiates Coverage on:

SEGI DOWNLOAD: http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=SEGI

SBTB DOWNLOAD: http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=SBTB

Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. (SEGI) REPORT OVERVIEW

On March 6th, 2018, Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. closed out the trading session at $0.00, compared to the previous day close of $0.00. The volume on the day was 9,802,888 (down 20.35%), compared to the company's previous day volume of 12,307,189. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2009 vs December 31st, 2008, Sycamore Entertainment Group reported revenue of $0.00MM vs $6.73MM and basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$1.00.

Access Growth Market Report's Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. Research Report at:

http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=SEGI

SBT Bancorp Inc. (SBTB) REPORT OVERVIEW

On March 6th, 2018, SBT Bancorp Inc. closed out the trading session at $30.65 (up 0.33%), compared to the previous day close of $30.55. The volume on the day was 25,648 (up 3,564.00%), compared to the company's previous day volume of 700. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, SBT reported interest income of $15.15MM vs $12.48MM (up 21.32%) and basic earnings per share $1.10 vs $1.37 (down 19.71%). SBT is expected to report earnings on April 27th, 2018, the report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

Access Growth Market Report's SBT Bancorp Inc. Research Report at:

http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=SBTB

Our Actionable Research on Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. (OTC PINK: SEGI) and SBT Bancorp Inc. (OTC PINK: SBTB) can be downloaded free of charge at http://GrowthMarketReport.com/.

ABOUT Growth Market Report

It's no secret that Wall Street analysts spend the lion's share of their time focused on large, well-known companies and securities-they make most of their money from investment banking. As a result, small cap companies are relatively underserved when it comes to top-quality research and analysis. Growth Market Report was developed to fill in that gap.

DISCLAIMER

Growth Market Report is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at http://GrowthMarketReport.com/.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by Growth Market Report. Growth Market Report is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

Growth Market Report, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. Growth Market Report, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, Growth Market Report, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither Growth Market Report nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jack Sutherland, Media Department

Office: +1 (205) 217-4026

E-mail: media@GrowthMarketReport.com

SOURCE: Growth Market Report