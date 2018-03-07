Pearce Services Acquires EF&I Services Corp.

PASO ROBLES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / Pearce Services, LLC, a leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure maintenance, repair, and engineering, today announced the acquisition of EF&I Services Corp., a Tampa-based provider of outsourced network operations services, network planning and professional services, and inside plant design and installation services.

The acquisition expands Pearce's network services capabilities to include inside plant services, network planning, and turnkey managed network services. Bret Forster, CEO of Pearce Services, commented, "Together with EF&I, we can deliver the full suite of services and geographic coverage to engineer, maintain and upgrade mission critical telecom networks."

Pearce has developed industry-leading technology solutions, business processes, and field resources optimized to resolve the complex logistical and quality requirements associated with critical, service-affecting network issues. The acquisition advances Pearce's commitment to creating opportunities for open collaboration, sharing of best practices, and staying ahead of the rapidly changing technology landscape that is revolutionizing the telecommunications industry.

"Partnering with Pearce gives us complementary services and optimized technology to better serve our customers with innovative, high-quality cost savings solutions," commented O'Neal Sutton, President of EF&I Services Corp. "Both companies understand the need to be nimble to stay at the forefront of rapidly evolving network demands. I am eager to join the Pearce team."

The acquisition of EF&I Services follows Pearce's recent acquisition of the communication division of POWER Engineers, Inc. and is part of the company's business expansion and strategic growth plans. Pearce now has the operational capacity to engineer, maintain and upgrade networks from the core to the edge for a wide range of clients in over 40 states across the U.S.

About EF&I Services Corp.

EF&I Services Corp. provides outsourced telecommunications network integration, planning, and managed services, with over 25 years of service to network operators, government agencies, and equipment OEMs across legacy and next generation networks. With over 200 employees and offices in Florida, Georgia, and Texas, EF&Idelivers niche technical expertise nationwide.

About Pearce Services, LLC

Pearce Services is a leading provider of outsourced engineering, maintenance and upgrade services for wireline and wireless telecommunications network infrastructure. The suite of services includes:

Wireline Division: the industry-leading provider of turnkey expansion and repair services for outside plant remote terminals in broadband and fiber networks;

Wireless Division: a comprehensive set of cell site tower and ground services including: line & antenna, microwave, HVAC, power & electrical (generator, battery, power plant), site maintenance and inspection services;

Engineering and Professional Services Division: OSP design engineering and consulting solutions for network planning; and

Network Services Division: inside plant engineering and installation services along with turnkey management of ongoing network operations for wireline, wireless and hybrid networks.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Paso Robles, California, the Company has eighteen offices throughout the US, covering over 20,000 cell sites and 45,000 remote terminals while producing thousands of high quality network designs each year. Pearce uses proprietary software combined with technical experts to deliver the most innovative services to telecommunications clients from coast to coast. For more information, please visit: www.pearce-services.com .

