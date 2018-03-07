Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2018) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that after completing its recent investment in BitBlox Technologies Inc., ("BitBlox") and facilitating the proposed reverse takeover (the "RTO") of Meryllion Resources Corp., (CSE: MYR) by the shareholders of BitBlox, the Corporation is very interested in further establishing itself in the Blockchain / Cryptocurrency space.

The Corporation is announcing that its currently actively seeking private Blockchain / Cryptocurrency companies in both Canada and the USA whom are in need of assistance with back office administration, capital markets support and looking to go public.

Furthermore, the Corporation is also interested in hearing from publicly traded entities who are considering undertaking a Reverse Take Over transaction or who are in need of reorganization and a change of business.

All interested parties should contact the Corporation's CFO, Mr. Paul Haber via the e-mail address indicated below in this press release.

About Gunpowder Capital Corp.

Gunpowder Capital Corp., is a merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. Gunpowder offers debt financing, including mezzanine and bridge loans, equity financing and advisory services. Gunpowder is also building a portfolio of companies in which it takes a long term position and view. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

