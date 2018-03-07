Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2018) - TerraX Minerals Inc. (TSXV: TXR) (FSE: TX0) (OTC Pink: TRXXF) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its land position at its wholly-owned Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") project through the staking of an additional 337.5 square kilometers immediately to the north of its current properties. These additional 47 claims were staked based on extensive field exploration completed on the YCG during the summer and fall of 2017 and bring our total holdings adjacent to the City of Yellowknife to 771.6 sq km covering approximately 70 km of strike. The map indicating the newly acquired lands can be accessed here.

Joseph Campbell, the CEO of TerraX, stated "I believe this is a land position unmatched in gold potential by any other junior mining company in Canada. Our 2017 exploration and our compilation of regional geological data from the Slave Geological Province confirms that the deep crustal structure (the "Main Break") for the Yellowknife gold camp extends north from our Northbelt claims. The consolidation of the most prospective 70 kilometers of gold bearing strike length on this belt reinforces TerraX's dominant control of this major gold district. TerraX will continue to comprehensively explore this entire land package in the coming campaigns."

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Joseph Campbell, the Chief Executive Officer of TerraX, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About the Yellowknife City Gold Project

The Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") project encompasses 771.6 sq km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, TerraX controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 km of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 km of strike length along the main mineralized break in the Yellowknife gold district, including the southern and northern extensions of the shear system that hosted the high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The project area contains multiple shears that are the recognized hosts for gold deposits in the Yellowknife gold district, with innumerable gold showings and recent high-grade drill results that serve to indicate the project's potential as a world-class gold district.

For more information on the YCG project, please visit our web site at www.terraxminerals.com.



