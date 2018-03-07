Atlantica Yield plc: Atlantica Yield Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Atlantica Yield Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year 2017 over $1 billion, a 4% increase compared with the previous year.

Net loss for the year attributable to the Company of $111.8 million, affected by a one-time effect with no cash impact in 2017, mainly related to income tax.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year of $385.6 million, representing a 15% increase versus 2016.

Cash available for distribution ("CAFD") [1] reached $170.6 million in 2017 and total CAFD including the proceeds from financial instruments sold reached $200.7 million in 2017, meeting our guidance in both metrics.

Quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share approved by the Board of Directors, a 24% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2016 and 7% higher than the third quarter of 2017.

All conditions precedent have been satisfied for the transaction between Algonquin and Abengoa and the parties have commenced the process for the transfer of the shares, expected to close in the upcoming days. ROFO Agreement signed with AAGES [2] .

Setting new mid-term growth targets.

March 7th, 2018 - Atlantica Yield ("AY"), the sustainable total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, reported financial results for the year 2017, meeting guidance for the fourth consecutive year, both in Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates and CAFD. Revenues exceeded $1 billion for the first time, representing a 4% increase and Further Adjusted EBITDA, including unconsolidated affiliates, amounted to $786.6 million, a 2% increase compared with the previous year.

Loss for the period attributable to the parent company amounted to $111.8 million, due to one-time effects with no cash impact in 2017, mainly related to income tax, including the impact of an ownership change under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code and the impact of the tax reform in the United States.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 15% compared to 2016, and reached $385.6 million in 2017. CAFD generation reached $170.6 million for the full year 2017. In addition, we have sold most of the Abengoa financial instruments for total proceeds of $30.1 million. For the full year 2017, total CAFD including the proceeds from Abengoa instruments reached $200.7 million.

Highlights

Year ended December 31 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Revenue $ 1,008,381 $ 971,797 Loss for the period attributable to the Company (111,804) (4,855) Further Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates[3] $ 786,575 $ 772,112 Net cash provided by operating activities 385,623 334,417 CAFD[4] $ 170,568 $ 171,181

Key Performance Indicators

2017 2016 Renewable energy MW in operation[5] 1,442 1,442 GWh produced[6] 3,167 3,087 Efficient natural gas MW in operation 300 300 GWh produced 2,372 2,416 Electrical availability[7](%) 100.5% 99.1% Electric transmission lines Miles in operation 1,099 1,099 Availability(%)[8] 97.9% 100.0% Water Capacity (Mft/day) 10.5 10.5 Availability (%)8 101.8% 101.8%

Segment Results

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Revenue by Geography North America $ 332,705 $ 337,061 South America 120,797 118,763 EMEA 554,879 515,973 Total revenue $ 1,008,381 $ 971,797 Further Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates by Geography North America $ 282,328 $ 284,690 South America 108,766 124,599 EMEA 395,481 362,823 Total Further Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates $ 786,575 $ 772,112















(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Year ended December 31 2017 2016 Revenue by business sector Renewable energy $ 767,226 $ 724,326 Efficient natural gas 119,784 128,046 Electric transmission lines 95,096 95,137 Water 26,275 24,288 Total revenue $ 1,008,381 $ 971,797







Further Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates by business sector Renewable energy $ 569,193 $ 538,427 Efficient natural gas 106,140 106,492 Electric transmission lines 87,695 104,795 Water 23,547 22,398 Total Further Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates $ 786,575 $ 772,112

In the fourth quarter of 2017, our renewable assets delivered outstanding operating results and production, with very good solar radiation levels in the US and Spain. Electricity production in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 18% higher than in the same quarter of 2016 in this segment.

In the year 2017, our fleet of solar assets in Spain delivered very good production levels, underpinned by high solar radiation levels in the region, which coupled with higher prices per GWh compared to 2016 contributed to an increase in revenues. In the US, after a good first half of the year, an incident in the electric transformers of Solana in the third quarter impacted production at the peak of the summer season. Once the transformers' repairs were completed, US assets delivered good levels of production and revenues in the fourth quarter, ending the year with higher production than in 2016. Kaxu, in spite of technical problems during the year, showed good performance in the fourth quarter with the start of its summer season, delivering a capacity factor over 40%.

In our wind assets, performance in 2017 was significantly higher than in 2016 due to higher levels of wind, and the average capacity factor was 37% for the full year 2017.

ACT, our efficient natural gas plant in Mexico, continued demonstrating outstanding operational performance. Availability levels remain very high.

Our assets in the transmission segment have shown stable performance with high levels of availability. Water assets have once again achieved excellent availability levels.

Liquidity and Debt

As of December 31, 2017, cash available at the Atlantica Yield corporate level was $148.5 million, which together with an available revolver capacity of $71.0 million, represents a total corporate liquidity of $219.5 million. At the project level, cash and cash equivalents and cash classified as short-term financial investments at the project level amounted to $596.4 million.

As of December 31, 2017, net project debt was $4,954.3 million ($4,857.9 million as of December 31, 2016). Net project debt increased versus last year mainly due to translation differences arising from the conversion of our project debt in euros to U.S. dollars. Net corporate debt was $494.6 million. The net corporate debt / CAFD pre-corporate debt service ratio[9] is 2.3x.

Net project debt is calculated as long-term project debt plus short-term project debt minus cash and cash equivalents at the project level. Net corporate debt is calculated as long-term corporate debt plus short-term corporate debt minus cash and cash equivalents at Atlantica Yield corporate level.

Dividend

On February 27, 2018, our Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.31 per share, an increase of 24% with respect to the fourth quarter of 2016, and 7% increase from previous quarter. The corresponding annualized dividend represents a 73% payout ratio over the CAFD generated in 2017. This dividend is expected to be paid on or about March 27, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 19, 2018.

2018 Guidance

We are initiating guidance for 2018 with an expected Further Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $770 million to $820 million and CAFD in the range of $170 million to $190 million. Regarding our dividend, we target an 80% pay-out ratio10 on an annual basis.

Strategic Update and New Agreements Signed

In November 2017, Algonquin reached an agreement with Abengoa for the acquisition of a 25% stake in Atlantica, with an option to acquire the remaining 16.5%. All conditions precedent have been satisfied and the parties are working to close the transaction, they have commenced the process for the transfer of the 25% stake in Atlantica, expected in the upcoming days. Once the transaction closes, Algonquin will become our largest shareholder and new sponsor, with the possibility of reaching over time ownership of up to 41.5% interest in Atlantica. Algonquin is a leading North American diversified generation, transmission and distribution company with proven expertise in developing and managing contracted assets, strong access to capital markets and investment grade credit rating. For Atlantica, this represents a new phase with a strong and aligned sponsor, who is expected to foster our growth.

In connection with the transaction, Atlantica has signed important agreements to ensure access to future accretive investment opportunities and to reinforce Atlantica's strong corporate governance:

Right of First Offer (ROFO) 11 agreement with AAGES, the joint venture created between Algonquin and Abengoa to invest in the development and construction of clean energy and water infrastructure contracted assets.



Shareholders agreement with Algonquin, covering among others, the following key aspects: Two directors appointed by Algonquin in accordance with our articles of association. Algonquin has committed to limit its ownership of Atlantica to 41.5%. Algonquin has committed to providing incremental equity investment of up to $100 million in a capital increase for the acquisition of new assets during 2018 and 2019, subject to the approval of the board of directors of Algonquin. Algonquin has been granted certain preferred rights when participating in further equity issuances with the possibility of increasing Algonquin's ownership in us up to 41.5%.



In addition, we have agreed to discuss periodically with Algonquin the possibility of dropping down certain assets into Atlantica.

Santiago Seage, CEO of Atlantica Yield, said "The completion of the 25% acquisition by Algonquin will lay the foundations for a new and promising chapter for Atlantica. We now have an agreement with a strong sponsor and shareholder ready to support us."

Accretive Transactions

Atlantica will be deploying in the short term some of its available cash on hand at the corporate level on accretive transactions.

We plan to purchase certain dollar denominated tranches of our own project debt in South America, for a total amount of $25 to 40 million in the first half of 2018. We expect the CAFD yield to be higher than 12% from 2019 and the after tax equity IRR of approximately 9%.

In addition, on February 28, 2017, we closed the previously announced acquisition of a dollarized 4 MW mini-hydro plant in Peru for approximately $9 million. The asset comes with a solid operational track record and is expected to generate a 10% after tax equity IRR. The asset has a fixed-price contract with the Ministry of Energy of Peru (BBB+/A3/BBB+12) and has an indexation mechanism to U.S. CPI.

Strategy and Outlook

Taking into account our new sponsor, the new ROFO agreement signed with AAGES, and the internal and external opportunities we are seeing, we have set a dividend per share growth target of 8-10% compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR") through 202213.

Our ROFO agreements with AAGES and Abengoa are expected to be our primary source of accretive growth and we expect to be offered contracted assets representing between $600 and $800 million14 in equity value in the next 2-3 years. Onwards, we expect AAGES to offer Atlantica assets representing approximately $200 million14 per year in equity value. In addition, we are active in several sectors and geographies where we believe we can generate proprietary opportunities for third-party acquisitions. We also believe we have some organic growth opportunities in certain sectors such as transmission lines and we are actively pursuing other partnership opportunities. Finally, we will always compare any investment versus the option of investing in our own shares.

We expect to deliver double-digit CAGR in dividends per share through 2019 with the existing portfolio, by reaching the target payout ratio of 80% and the expected production levels in all assets in our current portfolio.

Details of the Results Presentation Conference

Atlantica Yield's CEO, Santiago Seage, and its CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call today, March 7th, at 8:30 am EST.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended December 31, For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue $ 233,202 $ 208,847 $ 1,008,381 $ 971,797 Other operating income 24,345 17,881 80,844 65,538 Raw materials and consumables used (5,774) (2,438) (16,983) (26,919) Employee benefit expenses (5,602) (4,140) (18,854) (14,736) Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges (74,529) (98,522) (310,960) (332,925) Other operating expenses (90,788) (83,713) (284,461) (260,318) Operating profit/(loss) $ 80,854 $ 37,915 $ 457,967 $ 402,437 Financial income (124) 2,302 1,007 3,298 Financial expense (155,147) (103,924) (463,717) (408,007) Net exchange differences 202 (4,635) (4,092) (9,546) Other financial income/(expense), net 17,132 7,330 18,434 8,505 Financial expense, net $(137,937) $ (98,927) $ (448,368) $(405,750) Share of profit/(loss) of associates carried under the equity method 1,651 1,542 5,351 6,646 Profit before income tax $ (55,432) $(59,470) $ 14,950 $ 3,333 Income tax benefit/(expense) (94,507) 44,298 (119,837) (1,666) Profit/(loss) for the period $ (149,939) $(15,172) $ (104,887) $ 1,667 Loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interests (4,447) 659 (6,917) (6,522) Profit for the period attributable to the Company $ (154,386) $(14,513) $ (111,804) $ (4,855) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 100,217 100,217 100,217 100,217 Basic earnings per share attributable to Atlantica Yield plc (U.S. dollar per share) $ (1.54) $ (0.15) $ (1.12) $ (0.05)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Assets As of December 31, 2017 As of December 31, 2016 Non-current assets Contracted concessional assets $ 9,084,270 $ 8,924,272 Investments carried under the equity method 55,784 55,009 Financial investments 45,242 69,773 Deferred tax assets 165,136 202,891 Total non-current assets $ 9,350,432 $9,251,945 Current assets Inventories 17,933 15,384 Clients and other receivables 244,449 207,621 Financial investments 210,138 228,038 Cash and cash equivalents 669,387 594,811 Total current assets $ 1,141,907 $1,045,854 Total assets $ 10,492,339 $10,297,799

Equity and liabilities Share capital $ 10,022 $ 10,022 Parent company reserves 2,163,229 2,268,457 Other reserves 80,968 52,797 Accumulated currency translation differences (18,147) (133,150) Retained Earnings (477,214) (365,410) Non-controlling interest 136,595 126,395 Total equity $ 1,895,453 $ 1,959,111 Non-current liabilities Long-term corporate debt $ 574,176 $ 376,340 Long-term project debt 5,228,917 4,629,184 Grants and other liabilities 1,636,060 1,612,045 Related parties 141,031 101,750 Derivative liabilities 329,731 349,266 Deferred tax liabilities 186,583 95,037 Total non-current liabilities $ 8,096,498 $ 7,163,622 Current liabilities Short-term corporate debt 68,907 291,861 Short-term project debt 246,291 701,283 Trade payables and other current liabilities 155,144 160,505 Income and other tax payables 30,046 21,417 Total current liabilities $ 500,388 $ 1,175,066 Total equity and liabilities $ 10,492,339 $ 10,297,799

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended December 31, For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Profit/(loss) for the period (149,939) (15,172) (104,887) 1,667 Financial expense and non-monetary adjustments 320,432 130,026 848,840 664,775 Profit for the period adjusted by financial expense and non-monetary adjustments $ 170,493 $ 114,854 $ 743,953 $ 666,442 Variations in working capital 38,706 59,262 (8,797) 2,033 Net interest and income tax paid (150,866) (141,890) (349,533) (334,057) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 58,333 $ 32,226 $ 385,623 $ 334,418

Investment in contracted concessional assets151615 37,564 - 30,058 (5,952) Other non-current assets/liabilities 14,792 16,170 8,183 (3,637) Investments in entities under equity method 549 - 3,003 4,984 (Acquisitions)/Sales of subsidiaries and other financial instruments 2,763 (6,921) 30,124 (21,754) Net cash used in investing activities $ 55,668 $ 9,249 $ 71,368 $ (26,359) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ (243,820) $ (105,276) $ (416,327) $(226,103) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (129,819) $ (63,801) $ 40,664 $ 81,956 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 794,094 673,447 594,811 514,712 Translation differences in cash or cash equivalent 5,112 (14,835) 33,912 (1,857) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 669,387 $ 594,811 $ 669,387 $ 594,811

Reconciliation of Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates to Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended December 31, For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ (154,386) $ (14,513) $ (111,804) $ (4,855) Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 4,447 (659) 6,917 6,522 Income tax 94,507 (44,298) 119,837 1,666 Share of loss/(profit) of associates carried under the equity method (1,651) (1,542) (5,351) (6,646) Financial expense, net 137,937 98,927 448,367 405,750 Operating profit $ 80,854 $ 37,915 $ 457,967 $ 402,437 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 74,530 98,522 310,960 332,925 Dividend from exchangeable preferred equity investment in ACBH - 6,769 10,383 27,948 Further Adjusted EBITDA $ 155,384 $ 143,206 $ 779,310 $ 763,310 Atlantica Yield's pro-rata share of EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 2,049 2,120 7,265 8,802 Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $ 157,433 $ 145,326 $ 786,575 $ 772,112

Reconciliation of Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates to net cash provided by operating activities

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended December 31, For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 58,333 $ 32,226 $ 385,623 $ 334,418 Net interest and income tax paid 150,867 141,890 349,533 334,057 Variations in working capital (38,706) (59,262) 8,797 (2,033) Other non-cash adjustments and other (15,110) 28,352 35,357 96,868 Further Adjusted EBITDA $ 155,384 $ 143,206 $ 779,310 $ 763,310 Atlantica Yield's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 2,049 2,120 7,265 8,802 Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $ 157,433 $145,326 $ 786,575 $ 772,112

Cash Available For Distribution Reconciliation (Historical)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended December 31, For the twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ (154,386) $ (14,513) $ (111,804) $ (4,855) Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 4,447 (659) 6,917 6,522 Income tax 94,507 (44,298) 119,837 1,666 Share of loss/(profit) of associates carried under the equity method (1,651) (1,542) (5,351) (6,646) Financial expense, net 137,937 98,927 448,368 405,750 Operating profit $ 80,854 $ 37,915 $ 457,967 $ 402,437 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 74,530 98,522 310,960 332,925 Dividend from exchangeable preferred equity investment in ACBH - 6,769 10,383 27,948 Atlantica Yield's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 2,049 2,120 7,265 8,802 Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $157,433 $ 145,326 $ 786,575 $ 772,112 Atlantica Yield's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (2,049)



(2,120) (7,265)



(8,802) Dividends from equity method investments 549 - 3,003 4,984 Non-monetary items 14,906 (16,948) (20,882) (59,375) Interest and income tax paid (150,866) (141,890) (349,533) (334,057) Principal amortization of indebtedness (113,362) (95,739) (209,742) (182,636) Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts (1,205) 18,186 (28,386) (46,705) Change in non-restricted cash at project level 83,397 112,918 (20,992) 41,413 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - (4,638) (8,952) Changes in other assets and liabilities 49,621 39,325 22,428 (21,694) ATN2 refinancing - - - 14,893 Cash Available For Distribution16 17 $ 38,424 $ 59,058 $170,568 $ 171,181

Cash Available For Distribution Reconciliation (Guidance)

(in millions of U.S. dollars) 2018 Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates 770 - 820 Atlantica Yield's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (7) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 5 Non-monetary items (40) - (60) Interest and income tax paid (330) - (350) Principal amortization of indebtedness (220) - (230) Changes in other assets and liabilities and change in available cash at project level (8) - 12 Cash Available For Distribution 170 - 190

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, power generation, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA

www.atlanticayield.com (http://www.atlanticayield.com)

[1] CAFD includes $10.4 million of ACBH dividend compensation in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017. [2] Effectiveness is subject to the closing of the transaction. Atlantica cannot guarantee that closing will occur, since it is not a party in the sale of shares from Abengoa to Algonquin. [3] Further Adjusted EBITDA includes our share in EBITDA of unconsolidated affiliates and the dividend from our preferred equity investment in Brazil or its compensation (see reconciliation on page 17). [4] CAFD includes $10.4 million of ACBH dividend compensation in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 and $28.0 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016. In addition, there is $14.9 million one-time impact of a partial refinancing of ATN2 in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016. [5] Represents total installed capacity in assets owned at the end of the period, regardless of our percentage of ownership in each of the assets. [6] Includes curtailment in wind assets for which we received compensation. [7] Electric availability refers to operational MW over contracted MW with Pemex. [8] Availability refers to actual availability divided by contracted availability [9] Based on CAFD pre-corporate debt service for the year 2017. 10 Based on annual cash available for distribution and subject to Board of Directors' approval. 11 Effectiveness is subject to the closing of the transaction. Atlantica cannot guarantee that closing will occur, since it is not a party in the sale of shares from Abengoa to Algonquin. 12 Based on the counterparty's issuer credit rating of BBB+/A3/BBB+ as issued by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, Moody's Investors Services Inc. and Fitch Ratings Ltd. 13 Assuming assets generating distributions at run-rate, no changes in PPA conditions or regulatory changes in any geography in which we operate and no stock buybacks. 14 These are estimated amounts for the assets that we believe could be offered to us in the future. The assets actually offered, or their equity value could differ from our expectation. 15ncludes proceeds for $42.5 million and investments for $12.4 million. 16 CAFD includes $10.4 million of ACBH dividend compensation in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 and $28.0 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016. In addition, there is $14.9 million one-time impact of a partial refinancing of ATN2 in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016.

