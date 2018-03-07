

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing's private payrolls data for February will be published at 8.15 am ET Wednesday. The consensus is for 205,000, down from 234,000 in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.2413 against the euro, 105.77 against the yen, 0.9399 against the franc and 1.3872 against the pound as of 8:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX