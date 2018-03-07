Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2018) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTCQB: LDSYF) (FSE: LD6) (WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of March 7, 2018, the Company begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "LDSYF." The Company's current and prospective U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are very excited to become a part of OTCQX Best Market" said Brad Eckenweiler, CEO and director of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. "In response to growing investor interest in the U.S., we are certain that trading on OTCQX will provide greater exposure and accessibility to our U.S. and international shareholder base and potential investors."

"We congratulate Lifestyle Delivery Systems on upgrading from OTCQB to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of OTC Markets Group. "Last year, we announced our strategic alliance with the Canadian Securities Exchange to provide public companies in Canada with secondary market trading and access to U.S. investors. Cross-trading on the CSE in Canada and the OTCQX market in the U.S. provides Lifestyle Delivery Systems the ability to efficiently build global investor awareness and enhance disclosure in the U.S."

LDS was sponsored for OTCQX by O'Neill Law Corporation, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a licensed, state-compliant vertically integrated cannabis-related company. From our isogenic pollination nursery to our cutting edge, state-of-the-art production facility located in Southern California, LDS has become one of the most diverse, innovative and scientifically based cannabis companies throughout North America. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking, but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. In addition, with the entering into its management services agreements with NHMC, Inc. and CSPA Group, Inc., the Company has begun its direct involvement in the growing of medicinal ingredients for, and the manufacturing of, its products. From seed to sale, the Company's products and ingredients are tested for quality and composition throughout the formulation and production processes, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

On behalf of the board of directors of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler, CEO & Director

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.