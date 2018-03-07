

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energen Corp. (EGN) announced the company has expanded its Board and appointed Vincent Intrieri, former Senior Managing Director of Icahn Capital LP and Director of Icahn Enterprises, and Jonathan Cohen, Founder of Atlas Energy and Atlas Pipeline Partners, to the Board. The Board will now comprise eleven directors, ten of whom will be independent, with four directors standing again for election in 2019, four directors standing again for election in 2020, and three standing again for election in 2021.



Energen Corp. said, as part of its ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value, the Board will promptly conduct an in-depth review, assisted by its financial advisers, of the company's business plan, competitive positioning, and potential strategic alternatives.



Energen and Corvex Management LP have entered into an agreement under which Corvex will support the Energen Board of Directors' slate of nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting.



