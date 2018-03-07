SloanLED, leaders in LED technology for over 60 years, today announces that Daniel Bunch has joined the company as Director of Sales, National Accounts. Bunch will lead SloanLED's global specification efforts at Fortune 500 strategic brand owners, specifiers and major sign companies. His depth of industry knowledge, market segments and customer relationships are key in taking SloanLED's specification activity to a new level.

With 10+ years of leadership experience with GE Lighting and GE Capital, Bunch brings a strong balance of sales and operations expertise in LED lighting solutions. Bunch most recently was responsible for gaining and maintaining LED specifications and lighting programs with strategic and national accounts across North America for GE Lighting, where he developed extensive industry relationships and experience.

"We are pleased that Daniel is joining our team as we strengthen and broaden our leadership in the industry," explained Ervin Cash, SloanLED President CEO. "We believe in the value of having SloanLED products specified with key accounts, strategic brand owners and major sign companies. Daniel's market expertise, industry connections, and ability to build key relationships, position him as an effective leader to drive our message of quality and performance, and to fuel our specification wins and sales growth."

"I am thrilled to join such a well-respected company and team that has incredible customers, great partners, and high-performance quality solutions," said Bunch. "I look forward to leading SloanLED's global specification activity and bringing their best-in-class solutions to brand owners, specifiers and major sign companies."

ABOUT SLOANLED

SloanLED is a pioneer in applied light technology solutions with a vision of enlightening the world. Our mission is to deliver innovative application-based light solutions to our customers in the signage, retail, sporting, hospitality, petroleum, and commercial markets. By working closely with customers, we design, test, and deliver comprehensive solutions that factor in total cost of ownership requirements, maximize return on investment, and provide a positive experience. We collaborate with our industry-leading partners to leverage technology, focus on research, and continuously improve our organization, processes, and products. For over 60 years SloanLED has provided the best LEDs and support, superior technical assistance, and unparalleled customer service. The company is headquartered in Ventura, Calif., with a European office in The Netherlands servicing the rest of the world. For more information, please visit SloanLED.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005263/en/

Contacts:

SloanLED

Jeremy Baker

jbaker@sloanled.com