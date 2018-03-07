

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Wednesday, even as stocks were set for significant losses after White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, an advocate for free trade, resigned from the Trump administration.



Cohn's departure is raising concerns that Trump will go ahead with his plan to impose tariffs and risk a trade war.



Traders also considered data showing the private sector added 235,000 jobs in February, according to ADP.



Gold was down $3 at $1332 an ounce.



