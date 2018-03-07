

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Wednesday amid speculation that U.S. oil production will rise sharply.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration boosted its 2018 and 2019 forecasts on U.S. crude-oil production, according to the agency's monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday.



The EIA raised its 2018 domestic crude production forecast by 1% to 10.7 million barrels per day.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a huge build of 5.661 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending March 2. Analysts had expected a much smaller build.



April WTI crude was down 28 cents at $62.32 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



