The Do's And Don'ts of Investing in the Cryptocurrency Market

There are around 1,500 crypto related assets in the world right now, valued presently at an estimated $458 billion. While prices of various cryptocurrencies continue to swing wildly, blockchain-based currency is here to stay despite all the speculation. Identifying the biggest crypto winners and losers is no simple task. That being said, navigating this growing and the sometimes unpredictable market can be treacherous. The average investor should be aware of the latest mining practices, the latest blockchain innovations from companies like Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), 360 Blockchain, Inc. (CSE: CODE), and Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: BLOC); (OTC: BLKCF).

These companies are investing in everything from digital currency mining hardware to cryptocurrency opportunities themselves. While the technology itself provides immense potential, in the world of cryptocurrency, where billion-dollar fortunes can be made overnight, speed is everything.

Currently, traditional investors have a few ways of investing in blockchain related companies. They can attempt to invest directly, which can be daunting to someone unfamiliar with the intricacies of the market, or they can rely on a holding company like Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. Blockchain holding companies are organizations that specialize in discovering, acquiring, and incubating companies in the blockchain industries.

Not All ICO's Are Created Equal

It can feel like there's a new huge ICO, or initial coin offering, announced every day. These ICOs can be highly praised but are often presented without an actual product to show. This can make the whole endeavor feel like a scam. In a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is attempting to crack down on all these ICOs by sending cryptocurrency companies dozens of subpoenas and information requests. The SEC has already started enforcing regulations by freezing assets, halting ICOs, and suspended the trading of three companies that claimed cryptocurrency or blockchain dealings.

With so many potential landmines, the task of figuring out which of these exciting new companies are snake oil and which will succeed in the cryptocurrency market can be difficult. But by investing in a blockchain holding company, these investors receive exposure to a wide portfolio of innovative blockchain companies chosen by a group of individuals with training in navigating these treacherous cryptocurrency waters.

A New Kind Of Blockchain Investment Issuer

Many companies like Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE:BLOC); (OTC:BLKCF) are set to lend its expertise as this new kind of investment issuer specializing in cryptocurrency and blockchain companies. These types of issuers are focused on streamlining the arduous, lengthy and complicated process that interested investors need to undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space.

The goal of a good investment fund is to have a balanced portfolio. Global Blockchain Technologies, for example, would start off investing in blue chip cryptocurrency. Something relatively stable and high-value such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. They also possess mid-level to low-value cryptocurrencies. These are generally investments in pre-ICOs with high potential returns that have yet to garner mainstream attention. Additionally, Global Blockchain is also investing in established corporations like Kodak with their KodakCoin.

Cashing In On Crypto Investments

As more companies enter the crypto world and develop their own corporate tokens, organizations like Global Blockchain Technologies assists and advise in the process, just as they've done for KodakCoin. Global Blockchain Technologies acts as a private equity fund for emerging blockchain companies. Rik Willard, CEO says "We have the technology to help the entire human race."

There are certain ingredients that are necessary to successfully invest in cryptocurrency; mining power and a wide range of blockchain technology in different market segments. How and where companies are mining is an important investment factor. For example, Global Blockchain Technologies recently acquired 100% of Coinstream Mining Corp. which includes several mining facilities from Manitoba to Mozambique totaling 75 Megawatts.

All this power is necessary to drive large data sets. In the case of online gambling, with regulatory and accountability concerns, sports betting has long been off-limits for cautious investors. Blockchain-based wagering platform MEvU, was recently injected with a $2 million investment by Global Blockchain Technologies. This system is a self-regulating way for users to place bets against other users; instead of a "house"-type of opposition such as a casino or a bookmaker.

By investing in an investment issuer holding company, investors will have access to multiple blockchain technology products, mitigating the risk of investing in the volatile bitcoin and cryptocurrency coin market.

Potential Comparables

360 Blockchain (CSE: CODE)

360 Blockchain Inc. has an all-around view to accelerating the development and application of revolutionary blockchain technologies by investing capital and expertise. Since going public, the company has announced a joint venture with NOS Blockchain, a subsidiary of Nerds on Site, that its acquisition SV Cryptlab entered into contracts to mine Ethereum and Zcash, and the establishment of 360 Blockchain USA, a subsidiary to focus on developing and investing in blockchain technologies in the US.

IBM (NYSE:IBM)

IBM researchers are working with clients, governments and academics to design and develop blockchain solutions that create trust and remove frictions inhibiting business. The company is building networks to simplify and secure all types of digital transactions, from financial exchanges, supply chains, IoT, and risk management to digital rights management and healthcare.

KODAK (NYSE: KODK)

Kodak in partnership with WENN Digital recently announced the launch of the KODAKOne image rights management platform and KODAKCoin, a photo-centric cryptocurrency to empower photographers and agencies to take greater control of image rights management. Utilizing blockchain technology, the KODAKOne platform will create an encrypted, digital ledger of rights ownership for photographers to register both new and archive work that they can then license within the platform.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain Inc. leverages its expertise and a network of professional advisors to build and support blockchain technologies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain technology while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing Bitcoin and blockchain ecosystems.

