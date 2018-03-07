Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2018) - Secova Metals Corp. (TSXV: SEK) (FSE: N4UN) (OTC: SEKZF) ("Secova" or the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging results from the recently completed preliminary ground exploration program at the 100% owned Eagle River Gold Project ("Eagle River") in the Abitibi greenstone belt area, Urban-Barry township of Quebec, Canada.

Secova commenced the Phase 1 exploration program at the Eagle River by having Geotech Ltd., of Aurora, Ontario fly a helicopter borne VTEM ("Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic") Plus survey over a portion of the property (940 line kilometres with 100m spacings on a total of 8,540 hectares). Longford Exploration Services' ("Longford") geophysical consultants completed interpreting the high-resolution data from the airborne and it was reported that the survey indicated 19 distinct anomalies that needed further exploration. An exploration program was designed that consisted of prospecting, geological mapping, and the collection of 30 till samples.

Of the 30 till samples taken and sent to Overburden Drilling Management in Ottawa for analysis, 29 of the samples contained gold grains, with results as high as 108 gold grains per sample (68 grains per 10kg of sample). A correlation between gold in till and the geophysical anomalies is observed with the best samples being "down ice" from geophysical anomalies. The results from the collected till samples were all in the south part of the VTEM exploration area. An interpretation of this result is that the samples may have been transported down ice which would lead to the conclusion that, assuming the particles did not travel more than 4 to 6 kilometers, the source of the gold would be within the Secova claims.

Till samples are taken from leftover glacial material and are generally analysed for their gold grain count. They are designed to pick up trace amounts of mineralisation and can be used as an important discovery tool.

"Longford did a great job in both identifying the anomalies and potential location of down ice results. The exploration program returned over a 96% success rate of finding gold particles. Not only that but some of the results, like 4 g/t Au are exciting when thinking about the next exploration steps. Although only a few of the results were pristine, there is a very high likelihood that all particles were sourced within Secova's claim boundaries. These results compare very favourably to the Osisko till sampling study conducted on their Windfall property in 2015," Stated Brad Kitchen, C.E.O. of Secova. "The Company will develop a further exploration plan to better delineate where the gold particles were sourced potentially leading to a drill program in the near future."

The following table and map show the results from the Eagle River till sampling program and the location of the till samples:

Sample Visible Gold Grains Visible Gold Grains per 10kg 6690001 108 68 6690002 18 11 6690003 5 3 6690004 6 4 6690005 35 23 6690006 35 24 6690007 25 12 6690008 27 17 6690009 35 23 6690010 14 9 6690011 6 4 6690012 9 5 6690013 0 0 6690014 23 10 6690015 21 12 6690016 52 21 6690101 46 24 6690102 34 14 6690103 43 17 6690104 18 10 6690105 45 29 6690106 45 20 6690107 35 19 6690108 55 23 6690109 56 21 6690110 23 14 6690111 20 13 6690112 21 12 6690113 43 25 6690114 35 19

Table 1: Till sample results

Figure 1: Till sample locations

Due to the promising results, Secova has now planned a follow-up exploration program to further define the till anomalies. This will involve a more comprehensive till sampling program trending up ice in order to chase the most encouraging results and where the gold mineralization could have started. One exciting factor about these encouraging till samples is due to the direction of the ice flow the Company and its consultants believes the source of the gold is located within the company's property borders.

Sampling, Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

Sample sites were chosen based on accessibility and location relative to geophysical anomalies. A ~15kg sample was taken from 1m depth into the basal till layer and pre-screened in the field to 10mm with characteristics noted and location marked with a handheld GPS. Sampling equipment was thoroughly cleaned between sample sites. Upon arrival at Overburden Drilling Management in Ottawa, Ontario, a 300g archive split was taken and the remainder was screened to 2mm. All samples were then panned for gold, PGM's and fine grained metallic indicator minerals. Gold grains were then counted and characterized manually. Blank samples are inserted between projects and after anomalous samples, and sieves are cleaned meticulously after each concentrate.

Terrence Coyle, P. Geo., a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Secova Metals Corp.

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on building a strong asset base through exploration of undervalued projects in Canada. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova has the exclusive right and option to acquire from Tres-Or Resources Inc. ("Tres-Or"), an undivided 65% right, title and interest in the contiguous Duvay/Chenier Gold Projects. Secova can earn up to 90% of the property (an additional 25% ownership) by funding a pre-feasibility study after the initial exploration expenditures to bring the property towards production. The Company has a total contiguous land package of 174 claims covering over 7,766 hectares (17,458 acres) of land. Duvay/Chenier is located in the Abitibi gold belt, one of Quebec's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company has plans to advance the development of Duvay/Chenier as well as seek other avenues of growth through acquisition and mergers. The Company also has 100% ownership of the Eagle River project which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec. In addition, the Company has made a strategic investment by acquiring 100% of a portfolio of four cobalt projects consisting of 76 claims or approximately 4,182 hectares in Quebec. Secova will use its expertise in early stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out the potential resource in these assets.

