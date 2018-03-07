Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2018) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical") advisory staff member Dr. Phillip J. Bendick, PhD, has completed his second clinical report summarizing additional data collected from tertiary clinical trials for the Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) device. His report confirms the evaluation stated in the prior report, issued in September 2017, which predicted improved accuracy in the ability to identify the narrowing of arteries.

In commenting on the report, evaluating 295 Carotid Arteries within tertiary clinical trials, Dr. Bendick states, "Internal re-evaluation of the tertiary clinical data for the Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) using the latest software has shown significant improvement in the ability to accurately differentiate carotid arteries without stenosis versus those with clinically important atherosclerotic disease."

Dr. Bendick elaborates, "In the current device, we were able to continue to improve the quality of placement metric through the enhanced user interface, significantly refining the CSS's level of accuracy. Within the upper and lower ranges of acceptable data as defined by the improved software, the CSS concurred with Duplex Doppler Ultrasound 235 times out of 295 total tests (lower threshold) and 255 times out of 263 (upper threshold)." Dr. Bendick goes on to explain, "The CSS is currently in pivotal clinical trials as of March 5, 2018. The data collected in these trials align with our plans for expansion of a patient database, increasing the number of carotid arteries with clinically important narrowing, providing data for rigorous testing of the software's accuracy and efficacy."

Data from current pivotal trials at all locations will be used for clinical substantiation of CVR's upcoming FDA submission.

For additional information on the organization, leadership, and current news, please visit the company website www.CVRMed.com.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

