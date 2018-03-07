

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revised data released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed U.S. labor productivity was unchanged in the fourth quarter.



The Labor Department said labor productivity was unchanged in the fourth quarter compared to the previously reported 0.1 percent drop. Economists had expected the dip in productivity to be unrevised.



Meanwhile, the report said unit labor costs surged up by 2.5 percent compared to the previously reported 2.0 percent jump. The increase in labor costs was expected to be revised to 2.1 percent.



