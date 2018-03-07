

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) said that it will integrate its physical and digital payments teams under one organization, effective April 2, 2018. The change comes as Garry Lyons departs the company to launch a new technology initiative closely aligned with Mastercard.



Lyons will leave on June 1 to launch a new outside venture that will provide services to Mastercard, its partners and its customers. He will remain a senior advisor to the company's Management Committee.



Mastercard noted that Michael Miebach, chief product officer, will lead the newly-formed Products and Innovation team, bringing core products, digital payments, Mastercard Labs and processing activities together.



The company noted that the integrated team will accelerate efforts to create the best solutions for consumers and businesses by securing every transaction and simplifying access to the company's digital assets.



